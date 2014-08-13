U.S. announces new procedures for detecting unsafe ground beef

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced new procedures for detecting and removing unsafe ground beef from the food chain as part of efforts to prevent potentially deadly illnesses caused by contaminated meat.

The move “will allow the agency to trace contaminated ground beef back to its source more quickly, remove it from commerce, and find the root cause of the incident to prevent it from recurring,” said USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)