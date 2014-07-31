FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to modernize poultry inspections to boost food safety
July 31, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to modernize poultry inspections to boost food safety

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it will modernize its decades-old inspection methods for poultry in an attempt to crack down on food-borne illness.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will require all poultry companies to take measures to prevent Salmonella and Campylobacter contamination, rather than addressing contamination after it occurs.

“The United States has been relying on a poultry inspection model that dates back to 1957 ... The system we are announcing today imposes stricter requirements on the poultry industry and places our trained inspectors where they can better ensure food is being processed safely,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)

