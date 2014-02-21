UPDATE 1-USDA sees tight U.S. cattle supplies persisting; beef prices to rise

* U.S. hog prices expected to fall as supplies become more abundant

* USDA sees U.S. pork exports rising about 3 percent in 2014

* PED virus remains a shadow over the pork market (Adds details on pork, broilers)

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. beef cattle supplies are expected to remain tight well into 2015, driving up retail choice beef prices to record highs this year, despite lower feed prices and global demand for protein, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.

Although U.S. cattle producers plan to retain 2 percent more beef heifers and have 1 percent more heifers calve in 2014, cattle inventory is expected to keep shrinking through this year.

As a result, U.S. beef exports could fall almost 10 percent this year, while beef imports will grow about 2 percent. Consumers will probably see higher prices at their grocery meat counter, as retail choice beef prices are expected to jump 2 to 3 percent over the 2013 record high.

The USDA also cautioned that there would be “considerable uncertainty” in its 2014 U.S. hog forecasts, as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus reduced growth in pig farrowings in recent months and is expected to keep hog supplies tight through the first half of the year.

“Producers this far have not dramatically expanded the number of sows farrowing to compensate for the losses in litter size,” the USDA said.

Hog prices are forecast to average $61 to $65 per hundredweight in 2014, down from last year’s $64.05.

Prices will likely average above year-ago levels in the first half, when supplies of market-ready hogs are the tightest, but slip later in the year as supplies increase.

U.S. pork exports are forecast to rise about 3 percent in 2014, helped by economic growth in many foreign countries and by lower prices, the USDA said.

Broiler prices are also expected to slip a bit, to between 94 cents to $1.01 per pound versus an average of $1.00 in 2013.

“Tight supplies of beef and improving economic conditions are likely to support stronger demand for broiler meat,” the USDA said. That will push retail prices up about 1 percent.

Broiler meat production is forecast to rise 3 percent in 2014, to 38.9 billion pounds. U.S. broiler meat exports will rise 1.8 percent to 7.50 billion pounds, the USDA said. (Reporting by PJ Huffstutter and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Paul Simao)