USDA chief orders improved animal welfare oversight at research center

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - No new research projects will be allowed to begin at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center until stronger procedures are put into place and improved animal welfare standards are implemented by the center’s oversight staff, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Monday.

Vilsack also ordered that USDA staff update electronic record-keeping practices at all facilities, to ensure all animals are being appropriately monitored and cared for. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alden Bentley)