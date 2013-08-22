UPDATE 1-U.S. sugar processors to sell 90,150 tonnes of sugar to USDA

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. sugar processors have offered to sell 90,150 tonnes of sugar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of its “sugar-for-ethanol” program, designed to reduce an oversupply and boost domestic prices, the government said on Wednesday.

The USDA will sell the sugar to ethanol producers, aiming at averting mass forfeitures of sugar that was used as collateral for government-backed loans.

The Obama administration inaugurated a program last week to buy unwanted sugar and sell it at a loss to ethanol makers to produce more biofuels and mitigate a costly sugar surplus.

It was the first time the administration used the so-called Feedstock Flexibility Program, created under a 2008 law with the goal of making sugar into a biofuel feedstock such as in Brazil.

While the government would lose money on the sugar-for-ethanol program, it would be less expensive than the forfeiture of hundreds of millions of dollars of loans issued by the Agriculture Department to prop up domestic sugar prices.

Five companies have offered raw cane and refined beet sugar, located in storage facilities in Louisiana, Nebraska, and North Dakota, according to a release posted on the USDA website on Wednesday.

The companies offering to sell sugar, which has been used as collateral for loans, include: Alma Plantation LLC, Lafourche Sugars LLC and Lula-Westfield LLC in Louisiana, the Western Sugar Cooperative in Colorado, and United Sugars Corp/Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Minnesota.

Market participants expect between 300,000 and 500,000 tons to ultimately be available through the program, with more to be sold in a later round ahead of a September loan deadline.

Agribusiness Bunge Ltd is considering buying some of the sugar from the U.S. government to reopen its biofuels plant in Mississippi, Reuters reported on Wednesday.