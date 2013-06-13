FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USDA says working to provide validated test for GMO wheat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

USDA says working to provide validated test for GMO wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department, reeling from the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GM) wheat growing in Oregon, said on Thursday it is working to make “appropriate and validated” tests available to detect the wheat.

Domestic and overseas buyers of wheat are keen to have rapid tests on hand to rule out the potential for biotech grain to be present.

But the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said: “Currently, there is no commercially available rapid validated test for (GM) wheat.”

In a release, the service said its investigation into the Oregon wheat find continues. It said no other examples of the unapproved strain have been found, and it has no information the wheat has in commercial supply chains.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.