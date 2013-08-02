FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard: U.S. economy looks poised for good growth
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard: U.S. economy looks poised for good growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy looks on track for a strong upturn but the Federal Reserve should still wait for solid evidence this is really under way before taking monetary policy action, one of its top officials said on Friday.

“I think we are poised for good growth. But boy, I want to see the numbers. I don’t want to base it on a forecast,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told an audience after delivering a speech at a financial conference.

“I think the corporate sector is actually in good shape and I do think there is a lot of potential in the U.S. economy,” he said, describing the United States as an “island of stability” from the weakness in Europe and slower growth in emerging markets, including China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.