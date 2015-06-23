FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge grants FTC request to stop Sysco merger with US Foods
June 23, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge grants FTC request to stop Sysco merger with US Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp, the nation’s largest food distributor, lost a battle with the U.S. government as a federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the company could not merge with its biggest competitor, US Foods, without a go-ahead from antitrust enforcers.

“The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has shown that there is a reasonable probability that the proposed merger will substantially impair competition in the national customer and local broadline markets and that the equities weigh in favor of injunctive relief,” Judge Amit Mehta said in a brief opinion.

It was not immediately clear if Sysco would appeal. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)

