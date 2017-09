(Reuters) - The federal judge who ruled last week in the Sysco Corp-US Foods merger case, effectively ending Sysco’s bid, overwhelmingly sided with government regulators in their analysis of the national market.

But Judge Amit Mehta found evidence about local markets to be less convincing, according to a redacted version of his opinion which was released late on Friday.

