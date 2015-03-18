FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sysco, FTC battle over what stays secret in antitrust tussle
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Sysco, FTC battle over what stays secret in antitrust tussle

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sysco Corp is accusing the U.S. government of failing to provide basic information about its witnesses in advance of a hearing that will be crucial in determining whether the food distributor can rescue its merger with rival US Foods Inc.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in February asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for a preliminary injunction stopping the $3.5 billion merger from closing while an FTC internal judge holds a parallel court process to determine if the deal should be scrapped.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DArEtt

