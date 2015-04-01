Judge in Sysco-US Foods merger fight says no protection for witnesses

(Reuters) - A judge in the fight between the U.S. government and food giant Sysco Corp over its bid to acquire rival US Foods has ruled that the names of deal critics, who helped build the government’s antitrust case, must be released on a broader basis.

The ruling was an incremental win for Sysco, represented by O‘Melveny & Myers, in a fight that started on Feb. 19 when the Federal Trade Commission sued seeking to block the deal.

