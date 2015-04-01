FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge in Sysco-US Foods merger fight says no protection for witnesses
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Judge in Sysco-US Foods merger fight says no protection for witnesses

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A judge in the fight between the U.S. government and food giant Sysco Corp over its bid to acquire rival US Foods has ruled that the names of deal critics, who helped build the government’s antitrust case, must be released on a broader basis.

The ruling was an incremental win for Sysco, represented by O‘Melveny & Myers, in a fight that started on Feb. 19 when the Federal Trade Commission sued seeking to block the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xYzOub

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.