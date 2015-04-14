FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rivals resist Sysco document request in US Foods merger fight
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 14, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Rivals resist Sysco document request in US Foods merger fight

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rivals of Sysco Corp, which is fighting to save its proposed merger with US Foods, have protested far-reaching subpoenas from the food service giant, according to court documents that also show one of the rivals seems to have dropped the issue.

The Federal Trade Commission has asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to temporarily stop the $3.5 billion Sysco-US Foods deal. A hearing will begin on May 5 on that preliminary injunction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DdXlG4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.