Sysco files memorandum against FTC injunction on U.S. Foods merger

April 22 (Reuters) - Food distributor Sysco Corp said it had filed a memorandum opposing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to block its proposed merger with smaller rival U.S. Foods Inc.

Sysco said it filed the memorandum on Tuesday in the U.S. Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, opposing the FTC’s motion for preliminary injunction against the merger.

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit in February seeking to block Sysco’s $3.5 billion takeover of US Foods, saying the deal would “eliminate significant competition” in the sector. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)