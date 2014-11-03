FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sysco says US Foods acquisition unlikely to close this year
#Funds News
November 3, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sysco says US Foods acquisition unlikely to close this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Food distributor Sysco Corp said it did not expect to complete its acquisition of US Foods Inc this year and it was still in talks with U.S. antitrust regulators to secure an approval for the deal.

The Federal Trade Commission has been closely reviewing the deal as the two companies are the only ones with geographic reach to offer nationwide contracts for a wide range of goods to customers ranging from hotel chains to fast food restaurants.

Sysco said in December 2013 that it would buy US Foods for about $3.5 billion from its private equity owners, including KKR & Co.

The deal, which will combine the top two U.S. food distributors, was earlier expected to be completed before October.

Sysco also reported on Monday better-than-expected sales and profit for the first quarter ended Sept. 27. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
