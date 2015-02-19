U.S. sues to stop proposed merger of Sysco, US Foods

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators filed a lawsuit on Thursday aimed at stopping food distribution giant Sysco Corp from purchasing smaller rival US Foods , the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The case will now be heard by an internal FTC judge. The agency will also seek a preliminary injunction preventing the companies from closing the deal while that process goes forward.

Sysco and US Foods, the largest U.S. food distributors and the only ones with national reach, announced the $3.5 billion deal in December 2013. US Foods is owned by private equity companies including KKR & Co. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)