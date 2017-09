(Reuters) - Sysco Corp extended an interim termination date for closing or scrapping its controversial deal to buy US Foods to May 7, the company said on Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The old deadline had been Sunday. Sysco said in December 2013, shortly after the deal was announced, that the interim deadlines could be pushed back periodically but not beyond Sept. 8, 2015.

