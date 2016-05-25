FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Foods raises $1.02 billion in IPO -source
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

US Foods raises $1.02 billion in IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp, a Rosemont, Illinois-based food distributor, raised $1.02 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

US Foods priced 44.4 million shares at $23, within its previously indicated $21 to $24 range, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. US Foods did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

