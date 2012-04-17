FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-USG Corp 1st-qtr beats market expectations
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-USG Corp 1st-qtr beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 shr loss $0.26 vs est shr loss $0.42

* Q1 rev rose 13 pct

April 17 (Reuters) - Building products maker USG Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher prices and stronger demand for wallboard in the United States.

The company posted a first-quarter loss of $27.0 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $105.0 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $812.0 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $807.2 million.

USG’s largest unit United States Gypsum Company, which contributes about 43 percent of USG’s total revenue, reported an operating profit of $29 million, compared with an operating loss of $29 million, a year ago.

The company -- which serves construction, as well as repair and remodel markets -- said demand in its core markets remains near historical lows.

USG shares, valued at $1.78 billion, were up 3 percent at $17.35 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

