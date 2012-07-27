FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USG People Q2 falls on weak Europe market
July 27, 2012 / 5:23 AM / 5 years ago

USG People Q2 falls on weak Europe market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm USG People on Friday said second-quarter operating profit fell 6 percent to 20.1 million euros and revenue dropped 11 percent to 720.2 million euros, citing the continued weak European market.

The results were within the forecast range. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 18.9 million euros and sales of 726 million euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
