11.5 million people signed up for Obamacare plans Nov. 1-Dec. 24

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Roughly 11.5 million people signed up for individual health plan coverage under U.S. President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, an increase of 286,000 from a year earlier, according to government figures released on Tuesday.

The report includes data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and is the first time the government has released data from the state-run marketplaces. Of those, 8.7 million people signed up for federally run plans through Healthcare.gov. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)