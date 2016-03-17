FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Usiminas expects loan standstill on Thursday -paper
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas expects loan standstill on Thursday -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA expects to close on Thursday a loan standstill agreement with banks, in a move that should help the largest Brazilian producer of flat steel cope with fallout from a deep recession and a swelling debt burden, Valor newspaper said.

Valor said the agreement was a pre-condition for a 1 billion real ($267.64 million) capital increase approved by shareholders on Friday. A grace period would help the company avoid filing for bankruptcy protection.

Usiminas representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 3.7363 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.