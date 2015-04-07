FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gasparino elected board chairman of Brazil steelmaker Usiminas -source
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Gasparino elected board chairman of Brazil steelmaker Usiminas -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Usiminas elected lawyer Marcelo Gasparino as chairman of its board late on Monday, said a source with direct knowledge of the vote, a coup for minority shareholders in the midst of a power struggle between two controlling shareholders at the Brazilian steelmaker.

Gasparino was the only candidate for the position after a tussle between majority shareholders, Luxembourg-based Ternium SA and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp meant the controlling bloc did not put forward a candidate. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.