Gasparino elected board chairman of Brazil steelmaker Usiminas -source

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Usiminas elected lawyer Marcelo Gasparino as chairman of its board late on Monday, said a source with direct knowledge of the vote, a coup for minority shareholders in the midst of a power struggle between two controlling shareholders at the Brazilian steelmaker.

Gasparino was the only candidate for the position after a tussle between majority shareholders, Luxembourg-based Ternium SA and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp meant the controlling bloc did not put forward a candidate. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)