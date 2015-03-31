FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Usiminas shareholder proposes Gasparino for chairman
March 31, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Usiminas shareholder proposes Gasparino for chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - A Brazilian investment firm proposed on Tuesday a candidate for chairmanship of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which is entangled in a bitter boardroom battle between its two largest shareholders.

In a securities filing, the company known as Usiminas said that Tempo Capital Principal FIA proposed Marcelo Gasparino, a current member of the board, as a candidate for chairman. Shareholders of the company will meet on April 6 and could elect a new chairman, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

