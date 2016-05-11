FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil judge suspends Usiminas board meeting, weighs lawsuit against CSN
May 11, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil judge suspends Usiminas board meeting, weighs lawsuit against CSN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has suspended a Thursday board meeting at steelmaker Usiminas scheduled to select senior management, court documents showed on Wednesday, as a bruising boardroom fight continues to weigh on a difficult turn-around.

Usiminas, known formally as Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA - and its shareholders Ternium SA and Nippon Steel - have filed lawsuits in recent weeks challenging the right of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, or CSN , to name representatives on the Usiminas board. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernard Orr)

