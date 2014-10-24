Brazil's Usiminas taps Tenaris executive as senior vice president

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A key shareholder in Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Friday that industry veteran Tulio Chipoletti was named as senior industrial vice president on a temporary basis.

Ternium SA, one of the two controlling shareholders in the company known as Usiminas, said Chipoletti’s appointment does not preclude it from plans to get Julián Eguren reinstated as chief executive officer. Eguren was ousted in the wake of a dispute between Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, the other top shareholder, and Ternium a few weeks ago.

Chipoletti is a former senior executive at Tenaris SA, a producer of seamless pipes owned by Ternium’s parent company Techint Group. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)