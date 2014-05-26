FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Usiminas may seek 1.15 bln reais in fresh financing
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Usiminas may seek 1.15 bln reais in fresh financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas of Minas Gerais SA approved on Monday a plan to raise a combined 1.150 billion reais ($518 million) in fresh financing, according to a securities filing.

Usiminas, as Brazil’s No. 1 listed producer of flat steel is commonly known, will be allowed to obtain 850 million reais in financing, and an additional 350 million reais from a revolving credit facility, the filing said, without elaborating. The board also authorized management to hire financial advisors and banks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.