a year ago
Brazil's Usiminas says court annuls decisions of May 25 board meeting
October 5, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas says court annuls decisions of May 25 board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Wednesday that a regional court in Brazil accepted a request by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation to annul the decisions of a May 25 board meeting that named Sergio Leite as chief executive.

Usiminas, as the company is known, said in the securities filing that the decision reinstated the board of directors in place prior to that meeting, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

