Usiminas CEO says no talks over breaking up company
June 9, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Usiminas CEO says no talks over breaking up company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Controlling shareholders are not in negotiations about breaking up Brazil’s Usiminas , the chief executive of the troubled steelmaker said on Thursday, in the midst of an ongoing boardroom battle for control.

CEO Sergio Leite, speaking on the sidelines of a steel event in Sao Paulo, ruled out filing for bankruptcy protection and said the company was up to date with debt payments. He said a 1 billion reais ($296 million) capital increase should be completed within a month. ($1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, editing by G Crosse)

