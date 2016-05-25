FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Usiminas to appoint executive Leite as CEO, source says
May 25, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas to appoint executive Leite as CEO, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest listed producer of flat steel products, plans to tap long-serving executive Sergio Leite as chief executive officer, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

Leite, currently a senior vice president in charge of sales at the steelmaker known as Usiminas, will replace Romel Erwin de Souza at the helm of the company. The source requested anonymity to speak about the matter because the decision remains private. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

