Brazil's Usiminas appoints veteran executive Leite as CEO
May 25, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas appoints veteran executive Leite as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest listed flat steelmaker, on Wednesday picked veteran executive Sergio Leite as its chief executive officer.

Leite was elected in a board meeting in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where the company known as Usiminas is based, according to a securities filing. Ronald Seckelmann will remain the company’s chief financial officer for a two-year period and other members of the management team will also stay on through 2018, the filing said.

Reuters reported Leite’s appointment earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)

