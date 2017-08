SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A judge in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais invalidated on Wednesday a May meeting by the board of directors of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA that resulted in the appointment of Sergio Leite as chief executive officer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

