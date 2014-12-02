FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Usiminas shareholders Nippon and Ternium trade barbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with comment from Ternium)

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Two controlling shareholders of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA exchanged on Tuesday accusations over the dismissal of senior executives and a proposed investigation by regulators.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp asked securities regulator CVM to investigate efforts by Italo-Argentine industrial conglomerate Techint Group and its subsidiary Ternium SA to reinstate three executives fired by the board of the Brazilian mill known as Usiminas, according to a securities filing.

Ternium shot back with a public statement refuting Nippon’s accusations, calling its conduct “illegal and irresponsible” and questioning the Japanese shareholder’s relationship with members of the steelmaker’s board.

Nippon had raised the prospect of a negotiated end to the dispute between partners of Usiminas, Brazil’s largest listed flat steelmaker. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
