UPDATE 1-Usiminas posts net loss but recovery seen underway

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas posted a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss as a weaker currency fanned debt-servicing costs, offsetting a surge in export proceeds and the impact of stringent expense controls.

Usiminas posted a second straight shortfall, the first sequence of negative bottom-line results since at least 2008. The shortfall totaled 86.5 million reais ($42.6 million), compared to profit of 156.6 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecasted an average net loss of 205.8 million reais for the second quarter.

The better-than-forecast result came accompanied by signs that the operational woes that weighed on the mill for the past 18 months are finally subsiding. Output and sales rose, while expenses fell and revenue rose. Efficiency at Usiminas mills rose, and profit margins recovered from the lowest in a year.

Yet, a flagging global economy and competitive pressures will keep impacting Usiminas a while longer. Usiminas remains vulnerable to swings in the value of Brazil’s currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for domestic and global growth.

“In Brazil, even as job and income conditions remain robust, the environment for business deteriorated” during the quarter, the company said in the filing. Usiminas blamed a slowing economy, a tumbling currency and competition with imported steel as the reasons for its recent dismal performance.

Output rose 10 percent from the first quarter, while sales jumped 25 percent in the same period after exports more than doubled. As a result, net revenue rose 11.7 percent to 3.225 billion reais.

Costs rose 13.1 percent, indicating the underlying pressures that the company is suffering for its dependence on third-party purchases of iron ore and lack of energy sources of its own. Sales, general and administrative expenses dropped 24 percent on a sequential basis to 159.1 million reais in the quarter.

Financial expenses surged 10-fold to 255.7 million reais on a sequential basis, after an 11 percent slump in the real drove financing costs higher. Net debt rose sharply as a result, the filing said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, jumped 22.3 percent from the prior quarter to 232.2 million reais. EBITDA fell 36.4 percent from the second quarter of 2011.

The number beat the average estimate of 210.4 million reais in the poll.

The so-called EBITDA margin, or EBITDA as a share of revenue, rose for the first quarter in four, reaching 7.2 percent in the second quarter. The margin was 12.1 percent a year earlier and 6.6 percent in the first quarter.

Efficiency, as measured by how much EBITDA the company earned 125.8 reais per ton of steel produced, up 10.8 percent to 113.5 reais from the first quarter.

Costs per ton produced rose to 1,662 reais from 1,623 reais in the prior quarter, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.