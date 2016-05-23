FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Techint pours $54 mln into Brazil's Usiminas in capital plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Techint pours $54 mln into Brazil's Usiminas in capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian industrial conglomerate Techint Group on Monday bought 193.5 million reais ($54 million) worth of shares in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais, as part of a capital plan aimed at shoring up the Brazilian steelmaker.

Techint, through several units, including steelmaker Ternium SA, bought 38.7 million shares in Usiminas, as the company is known, to help bolster the ailing steelmaker, as it struggles with slumping sales and a swelling debt burden. Techint and Japans Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp are the two top shareholders in Usiminas. ($1 = 3.5745 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.