Credit Suisse advising Brazil's Usiminas on business unit sale
February 15, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse advising Brazil's Usiminas on business unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the ailing Brazilian flat steel producer, has lined up Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment-banking unit to advise on the partial or full sale of a unit.

In a securities filing unveiled on Monday, the company known as Usiminas said that the date of hiring was Nov. 26. Usiminas is considering selling all or part of Usiminas Mecânica SA, a business unit that produces customized steel products for industrial clients. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

