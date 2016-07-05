FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nippon Steel says Usiminas split possible but negotiations not started
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Nippon Steel says Usiminas split possible but negotiations not started

Alberto Alerigi

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - A split-up of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas between controlling shareholders remains an option for resolving a two-year boardroom dispute, but negotiations have not yet started, the top executive in Brazil for one of the parties said on Tuesday.

Yoichi Furuta, chief executive for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in Brazil, told reporters the Japanese company remains committed to Brazil and Usiminas.

Furuta's comments were the first to be made publicly by a Nippon Steel executive in Brazil about the dispute with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium, which has been ongoing since 2014.

Speaking in Sao Paulo, Furuta said Nippon Steel opposes the recent appointment of Sergio Leite as CEO of Usiminas because it broke a shareholder pact requiring consensus between controlling parties. Nippon Steel has taken the issue to court.

In a split-up, Furuta said he believed it would make most sense for Nippon Steel to take Usiminas' mill in Ipatinga, while Ternium could get the Cubatao mill in the neighboring state of Sao Paulo.

Usiminas has already stopped steel production at its Cubatao mill, slowed work at its mines and laid off thousands of employees as it suffers through Brazil's worst recession in decades.

Furuta said Usiminas was looking at possibly laying off more workers.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.