Brazil's Usiminas readies new share sale-report

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is preparing a new share sale of at least 1.5 billion reais ($734 million) and may also sell assets to bolster investments in spite of weak operating cash flow, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

The board of Usiminas and controlling shareholders Nippon Steel and giant Italian-Argentine steel company Techint have already decided on the capital increase, Valor reported without naming the source of the information.

Press representatives for Usiminas declined to comment.

Preferred shares of Usiminas fell 2.6 percent in early trading, more than the 1 percent drop of the benchmark Bovespa stock index.

Usiminas posted its first loss in two years in the first quarter as a flagging global economy, falling output and competitive pressures weighed on the company’s profitability.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA - fell 44 percent from a year earlier. Net debt totaled more than three times the company’s EBITDA over the prior 12 months.

To bring down debt levels and carry out investments of 4.5 billion reais through 2015, Valor reported that Usiminas would sell new shares and sell non-core assets.

The company had suspended plans to sell its automotive unit, valued at around 300 million reais, and its capital goods unit, worth an estimated 800 million reais, after the arrival of Techint in its controlling block, the paper reported.