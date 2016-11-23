Brazil's Usiminas to raise steel prices in December

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel maker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, said on Wednesday it has informed some clients it will raise steel prices between 9 percent and 12 percent as of December.

Usiminas Commercial Director Sergio Leite said during a meeting with investors and analysts in Sao Paulo the company is also in talks with car makers for an increase on special steel plate prices of up to 25 percent, but no agreement has been reached. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)