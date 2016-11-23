Juno says one patient dies during leukemia drug trial
Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc said one patient had died and another was not expected to recover after suffering cerebral edema during a trial testing its experimental leukemia drug.
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazilian steel maker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, said on Wednesday it has informed some clients it will raise steel prices between 9 percent and 12 percent as of December.
Usiminas Commercial Director Sergio Leite said during a meeting with investors and analysts in Sao Paulo the company is also in talks with car makers for an increase on special steel plate prices of up to 25 percent, but no agreement has been reached. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TEL AVIV, Nov 23 Israel Chemicals (ICL) , one of the biggest suppliers of potash to China, India and Europe, saw its net profit hit by weaker fertiliser prices in the third quarter, despite growth in its speciality chemicals business.
LONDON, Nov 23 A Heinz television advert showing people drumming a rhythm on its baked bean cans has been banned by British regulators on safety grounds.