Brazil's Usiminas intends to cancel iron ore shipment contract
June 19, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Usiminas intends to cancel iron ore shipment contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas intends to cancel its iron ore shipment contract with the Sudeste Port, a private terminal near Rio de Janeiro, the port said on Friday.

The statement did not say how much Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, had agreed to export through the terminal nor did it give a reason for the desire to cancel the contract.

Usiminas declined to comment on the news.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
