Brazil's Usiminas seeks compensation from MMX for port delay
August 21, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's Usiminas seeks compensation from MMX for port delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel mill Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA is demanding compensation from rival MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA related to delays in the construction of a port, an executive at the flat steel producer said on Wednesday.

Usinas, known in Brazil as Usiminas, has an agreement with MMX for the sharing of port facilities that could be used to ship iron ore to clients outside Brazil. Usiminas expects sales of iron ore to surpass those of last year should the port start operations before the end of the year.

