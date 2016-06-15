FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil steelmaker Usiminas to restructure debt with banks, bondholders
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil steelmaker Usiminas to restructure debt with banks, bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas announced on Wednesday plans to restructure about 75 percent of its debt with banks and bondholders, extending maturities over the next 10 years with a three-year grace period to start repaying the principal.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the restructuring is tied to a capital injection of 1 billion reais ($287 million). Usiminas said state development bank BNDES is still weighing approval of the debt renegotiation.

$1 = 3.487 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
