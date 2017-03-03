FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Brazil's Usiminas says shareholders approve unit's capital reduction
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil's Usiminas says shareholders approve unit's capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA said in a securities filing on Friday that shareholders of subsidiary Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, had approved a 1 billion reais ($321 million) capital reduction for the division.

Usiminas has been trying for months to tap excess cash from MUSA to comply with a debt refinancing accord with banks. The initiative was rejected in January by MUSA shareholder Sumitomo Corp. Reuters reported on Jan. 13 that the capital reduction would not affect the unit's finances. ($1 = 3.116 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)

