FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nippon-Techint rift risks destroying Brazil's Usiminas -CSN
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Nippon-Techint rift risks destroying Brazil's Usiminas -CSN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The division between the two controlling shareholders of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA risks destroying the Brazilian flat steelmaker, a senior executive at minority shareholder and rival Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said on Friday.

The business relationship between controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint Group, marked by two years of disputes and mutual lawsuits, has resulted in significant declines in the value of Usiminas, Luiz Paulo Barreto, a corporate director at CSN, said in an interview.

The dismal performance of Usiminas since Nippon Steel worked to oust Techint from management in September 2014 is a sign that the strategy has failed, Barreto added. The dispute has reached "irrational levels" and is penalyzing all shareholders, including CSN, clients and, especially, employees, he added.

"Every time that there's light at the end of the tunnel, something happens to get us in the dark again," Barreto said. "This endless dispute threatens to destroy Usiminas."

The rift reached new heights on Thursday, when a judge in the state of Minas Gerais, where Usiminas is based, annuled the outcome of a May 25 board meeting that replaced Nippon Steel-backed Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza. Souza was reinstated early on Friday.

São Paulo-based CSN owns 14 percent of Usiminas common shares and 20 percent of the company's preferred stock. Both companies compete in Brazil's flat steel sector, which produces plate, slab and rolled steel products widely used by car and home appliance makers.

Efforts to obtain comments from Nippin Steel and Techint outside business hours were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.