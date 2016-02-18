FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Steel open to buying Techint stake in Usiminas - source
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Nippon Steel open to buying Techint stake in Usiminas - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is open to buying the Techint Group’s stake in Brazilian flat steel maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject said on Thursday.

Nippon Steel, which is in dispute with Techint over control of the financially strapped Brazilian steel company, wants Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is known officially, to avoid bankruptcy protection, the source said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bill Rigby)

