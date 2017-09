SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Wednesday that no decision has been made on a possible capital increase, but confirmed that the theme will be discussed at a board meeting on Friday.

Usiminas shares jumped almost 24 percent on Wednesday after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to push hard for a cash injection of 1 billion reais ($271 million).