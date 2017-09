BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Monday it may raise prices further in Brazil if international steel prices continue to remain high.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call to discuss first quarter results, Commercial Vice President Sergio Leite said the potential price rise would be on top of the 12 percent increase already negotiated with distributors to come into effect on May 5. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)