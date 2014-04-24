FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Usiminas sees flat steel sales in 2nd quarter
April 24, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil Usiminas sees flat steel sales in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest producer of flat steel products, expects steel sales in the second quarter to remain little changed from the previous period, according to executives on a Thursday conference call.

The company, known as Usiminas, sold 1.4 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, 3.6 percent less than in the last three months of 2013, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Albert Alerigi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

