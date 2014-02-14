FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit at Brazil's Usiminas declines on debt-servicing expenses
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Profit at Brazil's Usiminas declines on debt-servicing expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest producer of flat steel products, reported fourth-quarter net income of 47 million reais ($19 million), down from the prior quarter after debt-servicing expenses surged, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Profit was 114.6 million reais in the third quarter.

According to the forecasts of four out of six analysts in a Reuters poll, Usiminas, as the company is commonly known, earned 73 million reais in the quarter. Another two analysts in the poll estimated a net loss of 45 million reais in the quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.