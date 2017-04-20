FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Brazil's Usiminas reverses loss as steelmaking revenues rise
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Usiminas reverses loss as steelmaking revenues rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of flat steel, reversed a loss in the first quarter in the wake of price hikes and a 4 percent climb in sales volumes.

Net income at Usiminas came in at 108 million reais ($34 million), compared with a fourth-quarter shortfall of 195 million reais, according to a securities filing on Thursday. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 10 percent to 528 million reais from the prior three months, the statement said

$1 = 3.1505 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama

